Northern Ohio US Attorney announces January resignation

CLEVELAND – The U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Ohio announced Wednesday that he will resign effective Jan. 8.

Justin Herdman was appointed by President Donald Trump in August 2017. First Assistant Bridget Brennan will serve as acting U.S. attorney until President-elect Joe Biden's selection for the position is is confirmed by the U.S. Senate sometime next year

Herdman said in a statement that it had been an honor to serve as U.S. attorney over the last three years.

“There are not many jobs where you can work every day to ensure the safety and well-being of millions of your neighbors and friends,” he said.

Outgoing U.S. Attorney General William Barr praised Herdman in a statement, calling him a “consummate and principled public servant."

“His steadfast commitment to building safer communities and bringing justice to the citizens of Northern Ohio and our nation was exceptional.”

A news release issued by his office detailed accomplishments during Herdman's tenure that included the creation of a group to prosecute the illegal diversion of prescription painkillers as well as efforts to reduce violent crime.