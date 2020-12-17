Satellites drive Ohio internet initiative

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Low-orbiting satellites floating less than 600 miles above Earth are key to a new broadband technology that Ohio will test early next year in hopes of eventually offering it more widely.

Lt. Gov. Jon Husted announced the pilot program Wednesday. The Republican said that if the new concept is successful ,it can help the state get service to remote regions, particularly in Appalachia, where a lack of high-speed internet has stymied economic development, education and health care for decades.

The $200,000 pilot project will deliver the experimental Starlink satellite broadband service, developed by SpaceX, to 90 households and 10 small businesses in Allen Township in Union County, a rural area near Marysville in central Ohio. All of the participants are underserved by broadband.

“The options out here are extremely limited, and none of them are good,” said Bob Rich, a pilot participant who's spent 12 years living in the area. Rich said over the years he's had to relocate to rented office space in Marysville during his children's school breaks to reduce the household internet load or rent cloud computing resources just to do his job.

JobsOhio President and CEO J.P. Nauseef said SpaceX tested some of the technology at the NASA facility in Sandusky.

“Starlink's able to deliver high speed internet to locations where access in the past had been unreliable, expensive or not available at all,” he said.