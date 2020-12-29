Tuesday, December 29, 2020 3:10 pm
Gunfire exchange in gas station lot kills man, teenager
Associated Press
COLUMBUS, Ohio – A man and a 17-year-old youth were killed in an exchange of gunfire in Ohio's capital city, and a third person was being sought, police said.
Columbus police said the gunfire happened shortly before 6 p.m. Monday in the parking lot of a gas station.
Finesse Robinson, 20, and the unnamed 17-year-old were rushed to Grant Hospital, where both were pronounced dead minutes later, police said.
Police said a third person “who was also involved" fled the scene in a vehicle.
No arrests were immediately reported. Police asked anyone with information to call detectives.
------
This story has been corrected to note the age of the adult victim is 20 rather than 24.
Sign up for our daily headlines newsletter
Share this articleShare on facebook Share on twitter Email story