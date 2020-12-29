Gunfire exchange in gas station lot kills man, teenager

COLUMBUS, Ohio – A man and a 17-year-old youth were killed in an exchange of gunfire in Ohio's capital city, and a third person was being sought, police said.

Columbus police said the gunfire happened shortly before 6 p.m. Monday in the parking lot of a gas station.

Finesse Robinson, 20, and the unnamed 17-year-old were rushed to Grant Hospital, where both were pronounced dead minutes later, police said.

Police said a third person “who was also involved" fled the scene in a vehicle.

No arrests were immediately reported. Police asked anyone with information to call detectives.

This story has been corrected to note the age of the adult victim is 20 rather than 24.