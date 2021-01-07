Ohio attorney general tests positive for COVID-19

Associated Press

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- The office of Attorney General Dave Yost said he is doing fine after a positive test for the novel coronavirus, the first confirmed case among Ohio's statewide officeholders.

Yost, a Republican and the state's top law enforcement official, contracted COVID-19 over the holidays, Steve Irwin, a Yost spokesman, said Thursday. The Columbus Dispatch first reported the diagnosis late Wednesday.

Yost is feeling well and continues to work from home, and has not had any contact with staff, Irwin said.

GOP Gov. Mike DeWine announced a positive test last year, but a follow-up test hours later was negative.