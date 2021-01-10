2 found dead in Ohio home identified; cause of deaths sought

ENON, Ohio – Two people found dead inside an Ohio home two days before the end of the year have been identified, but the cause of their deaths remains under investigation, authorities said.

The Clark County coroner's office identified the two found Dec. 30 in the Mad River Township home near Enon as 57-year-old Julie Hamilton and 49-year-old Sean Inman.

The Dayton Daily News reports that the cause and manner of death won't be available for at least eight weeks.

The county sheriff's office said deputies checking the residence saw the man lying on the kitchen floor and forced their way into the residence, where they also found the woman's body on the kitchen floor. Both were deceased at the time of the deputies' entry.