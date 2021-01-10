Police: Boy playing with adult's firearm shot in chest

COLUMBUS, Ohio – A 5-year-old boy playing with a loaded firearm in a Columbus apartment over the weekend was wounded in the chest when the firearm discharged, police said.

Officers were called to the apartment at about 10:45 p.m. Saturday and found the boy had already been taken to Children's Hospital with a gunshot wound to the upper right chest, police said.

The boy was stabilized and is expected to recover from his injuries, police said.

Investigators said the victim was playing with a loaded firearm belonging to an adult when it went off.

Police are asking that anyone with information call police felony assault investigators.