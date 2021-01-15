Woman fatally shot as she pursues man who stole cellphone

Associated Press

CLEVELAND -- A man who stole a woman's cellphone at a Cleveland convenience store fatally shot her when she chased after him, authorities said.

The shooting occurred around 9:40 p.m. Wednesday in the city’s Glenville neighborhood.

Andrea Randle, 32, was shopping in the store when she put her phone down on the counter, police said, The man then grabbed the phone and left the store.

Randle chased after the man for about three blocks before he turned and shot her once in the head. She was pronounced dead a short time later.