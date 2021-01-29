Columbus police chief fired in wake of shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The police chief of Ohio's capital and largest city was forced out Thursday after the mayor who hired him said he'd lost confidence in the chief's ability to make needed changes to the department, weeks after the police killing of Andre Hill.

The removal of Police Chief Thomas Quinlan by Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther comes amid a larger community debate over the shootings of several Black children and men by police and heavy-handed police tactics during last year's protests over police brutality and racial injustice.

“It became clear to me that Chief Quinlan could not successfully implement the reform and change I expect and that the community demands,” Ginther said in a statement.

In late December, Columbus officer Adam Coy was fired after shooting Hill three days before Christmas as Hill walked out of a garage holding a cellphone. Anger over the killing grew as bodycam video showed that multiple responding officers failed to help Hill as he lay moaning on a garage floor.

Quinlan has said the 47-year-old Hill would be alive if not for officers' inactions, and promised an investigation of all involved.

Quinlan, who is white, is a 30-year department veteran who was selected for the top job by Ginther in December 2019. He was chosen over Perry Tarrant, a former assistant police chief in Seattle, who is Black. At the time, Ginther said Quinlan must address racism within the department's ranks, including further diversifying the department.

Ginther, a Democrat, said a new national search will be conducted for the next chief.

Quinlan said Thursday he respected the decision. He said he accomplished a lot as chief.

“We implemented dozens of reforms geared toward accountability, transparency, and strengthening public trust,” Quinlan said. “Someone else will now carry those priorities forward, and I will help and support them in any way I can.”

The disconnect between police and residents in Columbus was on full display in late May when Democratic U.S. Rep. Joyce Beatty, along with a county commissioner and the president of Columbus City Council – all three of whom are Black – were pepper-sprayed by police at a protest over the police killing of George Floyd.

In response, the city banned the use of chemical spray on peaceful protesters. Ginther set up a hotline for people to report complaints about police brutality during protests. The city later hired a law firm to investigate violations of city policy and an investigator for criminal violations.

Council President Shannon Hardin, a Democrat, said Thursday he supported the removal of Quinlan.

The mayor has frequently called out police over shootings and aggressive actions and championed the city's first-ever civilian police review board, approved by voters in November.