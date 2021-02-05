Ohio virus expert says she's exploring bid for US Senate

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Dr. Amy Acton, the former state health director who became the face of Ohio's early pandemic response, has stepped down from her nonprofit position to “carefully explore” running as a Democrat for the U.S. Senate, she said Thursday.

Acton would be vying for a coveted open seat being vacated by Republican U.S. Sen. Rob Portman, who cited divisive national politics in a decision not to seek reelection next year after twice comfortably winning the seat by double-digit margins.

“Many Ohioans have shared with me their concerns and the daily challenges they face,” Acton said in a statement.

“They have expressed a need for a new approach that can help them, and their communities thrive. I am humbled by the outpouring of interest and support. For that reason, I am stepping down from my role at The Columbus Foundation in order to carefully consider how I can best be of service at this crucial time.”

Acton's leadership working with Republican Gov. Mike DeWine in the state's response to the COVID-19 pandemic made her something of a folk hero and role model for Ohio girls.

She also faced intense backlash over the restrictive health orders she signed, including having armed protesters show up outside her suburban home, and resigned in June. But Democratic insiders say she polls well as a possible statewide contender.