Ohio teen brothers killed when pickup goes off onramp into river

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Authorities have released the names of two teenage brothers who were killed when a pickup truck went out of control on an icy interstate onramp and plunged into an Ohio river.

Feixiang Friend, 17, who was driving the truck, and 13-year-old Joshua Friend, both of Blacklick, were taken to hospitals after the crash but were both pronounced dead a short time later. Two of their relatives – Todd Friend, 64, and another 13-year-old boy, both of Blacklick – were hurt in the crash and remain hospitalized.

The accident in Columbus occurred around 5:10 p.m. Saturday. The truck was on the I-670 eastbound onramp when the driver lost control on a patch of ice, struck and went over a concrete barrier and slid down an embankment into the Scioto River, Columbus police said.

The pickup came to rest upside down in the river, with its wheels and undercarriage above the fractured ice and the passenger compartment below water.