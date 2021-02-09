Authorities: Infant inside stolen SUV later found unharmed

Associated Press

COLUMBUS, Ohio --A 4-month-old child who was in an SUV that was stolen Tuesday from a child care center parking lot in Ohio’s capital city was found about four hours later near an intersection and appeared to be unharmed, authorities said.

The vehicle was stolen around 8:30 a.m. by two men, according to Columbus police. The SUV’s driver had left the vehicle running while she brought an older child from the vehicle into the child care center.

It wasn’t immediately clear whether the two men seen driving off in the SUV knew Alpha Kamara was in the vehicle when they stole it. An Amber Alert was issued a short time later, and the child was found around noon in Columbus and was taken to a hospital as a precaution.

Authorities did not disclose how the boy was found or who spotted him. They also haven't said whether the woman driving the SUV was related to Alpha.

The two men who took the SUV had been seen earlier in the morning as they got out of a van that was parked in the child care center's lot.