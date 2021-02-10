4-month-old OK after found in stolen SUV

COLUMBUS, Ohio – A 4-month-old boy who was in an SUV that was stolen Tuesday from a child care center parking lot in Ohio's capital city was found unharmed about four hours later by two women who had just seen an Amber Alert about him, authorities said.

The vehicle was stolen about 8:30 a.m. by two men, according to Columbus police. The SUV's driver had left the vehicle running while she took an older child from the vehicle into the child care center.

An Amber Alert was soon issued, and around noon two women who were driving in the city saw a parked SUV that resembled the stolen vehicle cited in the alert. They opened the SUV's door and saw the child, who was sitting peacefully in a car seat.

The two women notified police, and the child was soon taken to a hospital as a precaution. It wasn't immediately known if the boy had been reunited with his family.

The two men who stole the vehicle remained at large Tuesday. Authorities said the pair had been seen earlier in the morning as they got out of a van that was parked in the child care center's lot.

Authorities have not said if the woman driving the SUV was related to Kamara.