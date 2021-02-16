Foot of snow falls in northwest Ohio; vaccine sites closed

Associated Press

TOLEDO, Ohio -- Heavy snow and a coating of sleet and ice shut down several COVID-19 vaccination sites in Ohio on Tuesday, along with schools and some universities. State lawmakers stayed home, too.

The huge winter storm that walloped the South and reached all the way into New England dumped more than a foot of snow across Toledo and its surrounding counties.

Roads in 13 northwest Ohio counties were closed to all but emergency travel through the morning. At least three counties in southeast Ohio also were under Level 3 snow emergencies.

While snowfall totals were lower in the rest of the state, much of Ohio was dealing with snow, sleet and ice from the storm that moved in late Monday afternoon. Temperatures were expected to fall into the single digits Wednesday morning and more snow could be coming later in the week.

Hospitals and health clinics in Toledo, Dayton and Columbus and several counties in western Ohio canceled their COVID-19 vaccination appointments on Tuesday, rescheduling the shots for the same time on Wednesday.

At the Ohio Statehouse in Columbus, lawmakers canceled more than a dozen legislative meetings scheduled for Tuesday. The House canceled all of its committee work, while some Senate committee hearings were delayed or rescheduled for later in the week.

Ohio State University remained open Tuesday but moved all of its classes online. The University of Toledo and Bowling Green State University shut down entirely.