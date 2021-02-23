Officials: 3-year-old may have started fire that killed him

Associated Press

CINCINNATI -- A 3-year-old boy may have accidentally started a fire in his grandmother's apartment that led to his death, authorities said.

The fire in Cincinnati was reported around 2:20 p.m. Monday, and emergency responders soon found Amari Campbell hiding under a bed in the burning apartment, city fire officials said. He suffered serious burns and was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Campbell's grandmother, who was caring for him at the time, was able to safely escape the flames with the help of neighbors. But the flames and extreme heat prevented the neighbors from getting to the child, officials said.

Campbell apparently was lighting incense in the apartment when a couch caught on fire, officials said, and the flames soon spread. No other injuries were reported in the fire, but three people who lived in separate apartments were displaced by the blaze.