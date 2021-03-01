Wrong-way Ohio highway crash kills both drivers, passenger hurt

COLUMBUS, Ohio – A head-on crash caused by a wrong-way driver in Ohio's capital city has left both drivers dead and one person injured, authorities said.

The crash on Interstate 71 southbound in Columbus occurred around 3:15 a.m. Monday.

Authorities said Christopher Hughes, 42, of Columbus, was traveling north in the southbound lanes when his vehicle collided with an SUV driven by Curtis Thompson, 53, also of Columbus. Thompson was pronounced dead at the scene, while Hughes died at a hospital.

A passenger in Thompson’s vehicle, Sandra Towns-Thompson, 51, was being treated at a hospital for injuries that are not considered life-threatening.

Authorities say alcohol appears to he played a role in the crash, but the investigation is ongoing.