Crews remove mobile home that got stuck on Ohio highway

CANTON, Ohio – Workers on Thursday finally removed a mobile home that got stuck on Interstate 77 near Canton, Ohio.

The home sat there since Tuesday when the driver who was towing it came upon a construction zone and realized the home was too wide to squeeze through, the Ohio Department of Transportation said. It remained between the southbound and northbound lanes.

Highway department workers closed the northbound lanes early Thursday so the mobile home could be towed south to an exit.

The driver was cited for being over the legal width and violating a permit.