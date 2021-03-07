Dayton, Ohio child, 2, with gunshot wound in serious but stable condition

DAYTON, Ohio – A 2-year-old child was seriously injured by a gunshot wound in an Ohio home over the weekend, authorities said.

The Montgomery County sheriff's office said deputies were called to the Harrison Township home Saturday night.

Officials said the child was taken to Children's Hospital and was last listed in serious but stable condition.

Detectives also responded to the scene to begin an investigation. Anyone with any information about the case was being asked to call the sheriff's office.