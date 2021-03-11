Thursday, March 11, 2021 12:30 pm
Police: Numerous teens part of Cleveland carjacking ring
Associated Press
CLEVELAND – Three teens have been arrested thus far and more are being sought in connection with a violent carjacking ring that has stolen more than 30 vehicles in recent weeks, Cleveland police said Wednesday.
Teens age 14, 16 and 17 were arrested Tuesday after police tracked a vehicle stolen in an earlier carjacking, cleveland.com reported. More than 10 teens are believed be members of the ring, police said.
The robberies have occurred in Cleveland and neighboring cities.
A food delivery driver was shot in the leg and another victim was pistol-whipped in two of seven carjackings that occurred Saturday.
Most of the victims are women, cleveland.com reported.
