Focus of bribery trial on payment

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Shortly before a utility lawyer and lobbyist was appointed Ohio's top regulator of electric and power generating companies, he received $4.3 million from top executives at one of the companies whose fortunes would soon be in his hands.

In the months that followed, that company – Akron-based FirstEnergy Corp. – won a string of legislative and regulatory victories worth well over $1 billion over time to the company and its subsidiaries, including a nuclear plant bailout that's at the center of a $60 million federal bribery probe. The bulk of that tab was to be paid by the state's electricity customers.

What investigators at the state and federal levels want to know is whether Sam Randazzo, the utility lawyer-turned-regulator who has resigned, helped FirstEnergy in exchange for millions.

The payment to a future state official meeting Randazzo's description received from then-executives of the utilities giant in January 2019 is the subject of an ongoing audit by the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio, which Randazzo chaired from April 2019 to last November.

FirstEnergy's quarterly earnings report said the payment terminated a “purported consulting contract” dating back to 2013. Recent sleuthing by Energy and Policy Institute, a pro-renewable energy watchdog group, unearthed a disclosure in lending documents that suggested Randazzo was paid for future work, creating questions on what actions he might have taken as PUCO chair on behalf of FirstEnergy.