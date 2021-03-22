Police chase ends in crash; teen driver killed, 2 injured

Associated Press

TOLEDO, Ohio -- A police chase in Toledo ended when a car driven by a 15-year-old boy overturned and slid into a brick building, killing him and injuring two other teenage passengers.

The single-vehicle crash occurred around 8:50 p.m. Saturday.

Police initially tried to stop the car on a city street but the driver instead sped away, authorities said. The car overturned a short time later when the driver lost control while trying to make a turn.

The driver was taken to a hospital but died there a short time later. Two other boys who were riding in the car, ages 14 and 15, were hospitalized with undisclosed injuries.

The names of the three teens, all Toledo residents, have not been disclosed.