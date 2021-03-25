Legislators give DeWine 1st override over limits

COLUMBUS, Ohio – GOP lawmakers Wednesday made good on their promise to check the authority of fellow Republican Gov. Mike DeWine by issuing the first override of his term after a yearlong battle over how the state should respond during a health emergency.

The Republican-controlled House and Senate voted after short debates in each chamber to reject DeWine's veto of legislation restricting the state including local health departments' ability to respond to emergencies such as the coronavirus pandemic.

“Governor DeWine, through his letter Monday and his veto message yesterday, made his serious concerns regarding Senate Bill 22 known to the members of the General Assembly and to the public,” Dan Tierney, the governor's spokesperson, said following the override.

The legislation simply gives lawmakers the power to review orders issued by the Ohio Department of Health, with more than 30 states having similar laws, said Senate President Matt Huffman, a Lima Republican.

Huffman disputed claims the bill is a rebuke of DeWine's decisions over the pandemic.

“The people must never feel forgotten, especially during times of emergency, when unchecked power can be used to impact lives and livelihoods,” Huffman said.

“Ladies and gentlemen, it's time for us to stand up for the legislative branch,” the bill's author Sen. Rob McColley, R-Napoleon, said Wednesday before the vote.

Sens. Stephanie Kunze and Matt Dolan and Rep. Andrea White were the only GOP lawmakers who voted no on overriding the governor's veto.

House Minority Leader Emilia Sykes called the override reckless.

Multiple public health departments laid out their concerns over the legislation Tuesday, documenting how the bill would slow down, or block, local officials from ordering businesses to close or requiring residents to quarantine or isolate without a medical diagnosis.