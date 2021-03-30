Tuesday, March 30, 2021 1:00 pm
4 killed in fiery crash on Interstate 71 in Ohio
Associated Press
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- At least four people were killed in a fiery crash on Interstate 71 in Ohio, police said.
The wreck, which involved three vehicles, happened around 8 p.m. Monday in Delaware County and closed that section of highway for about four hours.
The crash started when the driver of a pickup lost control in the northbound lanes, crossed the median and entered the southbound lanes, the Ohio State Highway Patrol told WBNS-TV.
The pickup hit a Toyota RAV4., which crashed into a tractor-trailer, police said. The SUV and pickup caught fire.
Four people inside the Toyota RAV4 died at the scene. The driver of the pickup was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.
The truck driver was not injured.
Officials have not released any names and the crash remained under investigation.
Sign up for our daily headlines newsletter
Share this articleShare on facebook Share on twitter Email story