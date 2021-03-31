Good Samaritan, teen die following water-rescue attempt

Associated Press

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- A high school student who fell into a river and a man who tried to rescue him both died in an incident that left two other teens hospitalized, authorities said.

The three teens apparently were part of a larger group who were exploring and fishing on the spillway side of the Delaware Dam on Tuesday night. The dam is about 35 miles north of Columbus in northern Delaware County.

The teens were somehow swept into the Olentangy River on the downstream side of the dam and began to struggle in the current, witnesses said.

Melvin Guerra Salvador, 20, of Columbus, jumped in the water and attempted a rescue, but he and Nabin Bhandari, 17, a Columbus resident who attended Westerville Central High School, both died a short time later.

The two other teens suffered undisclosed injuries and were being treated at a hospital. Their names have not been released.