Drive-by shooting at home leaves teen dead, another wounded

Associated Press

AKRON, Ohio -- A drive-by shooting at an Akron home has left a teenage boy dead and another wounded, authorities said.

City police responded around 3:15 p.m. Tuesday to the Neptune Avenue home after receiving reports of shots fired. They found a 17-year-old boy outside the residence with apparent gunshot wounds, including one in his chest, while another 17-year-old boy was found outside a nearby gas station with wounds to his hand and buttocks.

Both teens were taken to hospitals, but one was pronounced dead later Tuesday. The second victim remained hospitalized Wednesday and was expected to recover, authorities said.

The teens' names and further information about them have not been released.

A preliminary investigation found the victims were outside the home when two males drove by in a car and fired several shots at the teens. Two nearby homes, which were both occupied at the time, were also struck by gunfire but no additional injuries were reported.

A motive for the shooting remains under investigation.