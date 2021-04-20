Cops: Dispute between teen girls leaves 1 fatally stabbed in Ohio

CINCINNATI – A confrontation involving two 13-year-old girls in Cincinnati ended with one fatally stabbed and the other charged with murder, authorities said.

The stabbing in the city’s Winton Hills section was reported shortly after 9 p.m. Monday.

Police responding to reports of an injured person found Nyaira Givens, who was pronounced dead at a hospital a short time later.

Authorities have not disclosed a motive for the stabbing or provided further details about it. It wasn't clear if anyone else was injured in the incident or if others were involved in the confrontation.

The name of the teen charged with murder was not released due to her age.