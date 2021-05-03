Police fatally shoot man who they say pointed gun at them

Associated Press

LEBANON, Ohio -- Police in a southwest Ohio town said Monday that officers fatally shot a man who pointed a gun at them.

Hamilton Township Police Chief Scott Hughes said in a statement that police responded Sunday night to a report of a person threatening to harm himself who had already fired shots.

Officers said they were awaiting help from the Warren County sheriff’s SWAT unit when the man emerged from the house with a gun pointed in their direction. Police responded with gunfire that killed the man, whose name has not been released.

Ohio state and Warren County authorities will investigate the shooting. Both officers were put on administrative leave pending its outcome.

No other details were released immediately from police in the town, about 10 miles south of Lebanon, the county seat.