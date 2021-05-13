Armed person shot by police in Dayton

DAYTON – Dayton police detectives shot and wounded an armed person as they were investigating an earlier shooting in the Ohio city, but the person's injuries aren't considered life-threatening, police said.

Dayton police said detectives were following up leads on the earlier shooting Wednesday when they encountered several people on the porch of a home, at least one of them armed. The detectives ordered the person to drop the weapon, but their commands weren't followed and two detectives fired, hitting the person in the lower body, police said.

The Montgomery County sheriff's office will investigate.

The Dayton Daily News reports that the man was shot in both legs as police were investigating a shooting nearby less than two hours earlier that injured a 17-year-old.

“Witnesses informed detectives who arrived on scene that the suspects fled to an address” nearby, said Lt. Col. Matt Carper, deputy director and assistant chief of police.

He said one person on the porch matched the description of the shooting suspect.