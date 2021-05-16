Car crashes into Ohio home, bursts into flames, killing driver

AKRON, Ohio – A car hit a pole and a sign, then crashed into the garage of an Ohio home and caught fire, killing the driver, authorities said.

The Akron police department said the westbound car went out of control and struck a utility pole and a stop sign at 2:20 a.m. Saturday.

The car then plowed into the garage of a home in the neighborhood, coming to rest on top of an unoccupied car inside the garage, and burst into flames with the driver trapped inside. Police said the 34-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

A passenger was able to get out of the car and was taken to the hospital by a citizen, police said. There was no immediate report about that person's condition.

Neighbor Bob Nash told the Akron Beacon Journal that he saw a section of the stop sign that had been snapped in the accident and had apparently traveled through the wall of the residence and through a dining room, coming to rest on the kitchen floor.

“It was a horrific scene, and I’m glad the people in the apartment got out,” he said.

The accident caused “substantial” structural damage to the residence, according to police reports. Police said speed was a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation.

The Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office is to conduct an autopsy. The victim’s name was withheld pending positive identification and family notification.