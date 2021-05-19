Man who plotted attack on Ohio synagogue pleads guilty

Associated Press

TOLEDO, Ohio -- A man who vowed support for a terrorist group and planned an attack on an Ohio synagogue has pleaded guilty to related charges in federal court in Toledo, authorities said.

Damon Joseph, 23, of Holland, Ohio, pleaded guilty Tuesday to attempting to provide material support for the Islamic State terrorist group and attempting to commit a hate crime. He was arrested by FBI agents in December 2018.

A message seeking comment was left Wednesday with Joseph’s attorney.

After his arrest, federal authorities said Joseph, also known as Abdullah Ali Yusuf, spent months posting photos of weapons, praising the Islamic State group and talking about carrying out a violent attack on the synagogue. Those posts drew the attention of the FBI, which assigned undercover agents to communicate with Joseph.

The planned synagogue shooting was inspired by a gunman who killed 11 people at a Pittsburgh synagogue in October 2018. Authorities said he told an undercover agent: “I admire what the guy did with the shooting actually.”

Joseph was arrested after taking possession of two military-style assault rifles from an undercover agent.