Ohio teen pleads guilty in accidental fatal shooting of friend

NELSONVILLE. Ohio – A teenage boy who fatally shot a younger friend while showing him a gun has pleaded guilty to reckless homicide, and the teen's father has been charged with involuntary manslaughter.

The 14-year-old shooter entered his plea Tuesday in juvenile court, according to the Athens County Prosecutor’s Office. His name was not released due to his age.

The shooting occurred March 6 in the teen's home in Nelsonville. The teen said he opened his father's gun safe and took out the gun to show off its laser and lights to 11-year-old Eli Spangler, also of Nelsonville. The teen said he dropped the weapon and, when he tried to pick it up one-handed, he accidentally grabbed the trigger and shot Spangler in the chest, authorities said.

The teen's 37-year-old father was indicted Tuesday on counts of involuntary manslaughter, child endangerment and tampering with evidence. Authorities say he owns the gun used in the shooting and locked his gun safe after the shooting occurred.

It wasn't known Wednesday if the father has retained an attorney.