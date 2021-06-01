Ohio block party shooting leaves man dead, 4 others wounded

GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio – A dispute at a crowded Memorial Day block party in a Cleveland suburb ended in a shooting that left a man dead and four people wounded, including two teenagers.

The shooting in Garfield Heights occurred around 10:30 p.m. Monday, authorities said.

The annual party was nearly over when the dispute broke out, although authorities have not said what caused the incident. At least one shooter then began firing into the crowd that was gathered in front of a house and on a street.

Ameer Dealnor Jones Edmonds, 26, was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said. Two men and two teenagers – a girl and boy – were wounded and were treated at a hospital. Their names have not been released.

A man who drove one of the wounded men to the hospital in a private car accidentally shot himself in the leg while driving, authorities said, but he was not seriously injured.

The shooting remains under investigation. No arrests have been made.