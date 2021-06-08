The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

  • FortWayne.com home
  • Subscribe
  • Jobs
  • Cars
  • Homes
  • Events
  • Classifieds
  • Shopping
  • Celebrations
  • Obituaries
    •  
    Weather
    Tuesday, June 08, 2021 12:20 pm

    Cicada blamed for causing car crash in Cincinnati

    Associated Press

     

    CINCINNATI – An amorous cicada was blamed for causing a car crash in Ohio.

    The insect flew through an open window, striking the driver in the face on Monday night, police said. The motorist drove off Riverside Drive and crashed into a utility pole, damaging the vehicle.

    The motorist sustained minor injuries, but police tweeted photos showing the car was heavily damaged.

    Cicadas are swarming across the Cincinnati area. They're part of Brood X, which emerge from the ground every 17 years to mate.

    Police advised motorists to keep their windows closed for the time being.

    Subscribe to our newsletters

    * indicates required

    Share this article

    Email story