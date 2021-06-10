Ohio announces 3rd pair of vaccine incentive winners

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The state announced the third pair of Ohio Vax-a-Million winners Wednesday evening even as the initial bump from the incentive program fades and the vaccination numbers continue dropping.

The Ohio Lottery announced the winners at the end of the lottery's Cash Explosion TV show for the third week in a row. The lottery, offering $1 million prizes for vaccinated adults and full-ride college scholarships for children, kicked off a wave of similar incentive lotteries nationally.

This week's winners are Mark Cline, of Richwood in Union County, for the $1 million and Sara Afaneh, of Sheffield Lake in Lorain County, for the college scholarship.

Last week, Jonathan Carlyle, of Toledo, won the $1 million prize and Zoie Vincent, of Mayfield Village in Cuyahoga County, won the college scholarship.

More than 3.3 million Ohioans entered their names for a shot at the $1 million, up a little from the 3.2 million who had registered for last week's drawing. More than 143,000 children entered their names for the scholarship, up from just over 133,000 last week.

Initially, Gov. Mike DeWine's May 12 announcement of the incentive program had the desired effect, leading to a 43% boost in state vaccination numbers over the previous week. Carlyle said the incentive pushed him to finally get the vaccine after weeks of putting it off. But the effect was short-lived, with vaccinations falling again the following week.