Cincinnati: Ex-church bus driver sentenced for sexually abusing 2 boys

CINCINNATI – A man who sexually abused two young boys he met while serving as a volunteer bus driver for a church was sentenced to 30 years in prison, according to federal prosecutors.

Jory Leedy, 51, of Franklin, had pleaded guilty in June 2019 on the day his trial was due to start. Authorities said he is a registered sex offender who had provided the victims' parents with a false name.

Leedy met the boys, who prosecutors say were around 7 and 8 years old at the time, while serving as a volunteer driver for Target Dayton Ministries. The children and their mother rode the bus to the church on Sundays, and Leedy would stop by their home to play with the boys and eat dinner with the family.

Leedy soon stopped volunteering as a bus driver, but began going to the family's home on a nightly basis. He began buying the boys clothes and games and took them on several trips, both local and out of state. He also arranged for the family to buy a car, helped enroll the boys in a private school and paid part of the family's rent for a home that was owned by a friend of his.

Leedy's true identity and sex offender status was discovered after an altercation with the boys’ father in which police were called.