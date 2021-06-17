Young child found safe after SUV is stolen at Ohio gas station

COLUMBUS, Ohio – A young child who was in an SUV stolen from a gas station in Ohio's capital city on Thursday morning was later found unharmed, authorities said.

The vehicle was stolen shortly before 8 a.m. and was found about an hour later in the parking lot of a business that is not far from the gas station, authorities said. The 4-year-old child, who was sitting in the back seat when the SUV was stolen, was found safe in the vehicle.

Authorities did not release any information about the child or provide further details on the SUV theft, which remains under investigation.

The man who took the SUV remains at large. It's not clear if he knew the child was in the vehicle when it was taken, authorities said.