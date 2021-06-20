Wounded man struck by police vehicle had blunt-force trauma

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio – A preliminary autopsy indicates that a wounded man struck by a police vehicle as he lay in the street following a shooting in Ohio had blunt-force trauma to several areas of his body as well as a gunshot wound.

Eric Cole, 42, of Springfield, was flown to a hospital but died the morning after the June 12 shooting and accident in Springfield.

Springfield police officers were dispatched around 11:30 p.m. on a report of someone shot. Cole was struck by a police cruiser as he lay in the street bleeding from a gunshot wound, Chief Lee Graf said. The officer, who was looking for house addresses and didn't see Cole, stopped immediately and began providing aid, Graf said.

“This was an accident. It doesn’t mean it’s OK. It was an accident. This was not an intentional act on the part of the officer. I am sure of that,” Graf said.

Cole was among those who called 911 to report the shooting and was on the line when he was struck, according to news reports.

“I’m in the middle of the street,” he told 911 dispatchers, WHIO-TV reported. “I’m about to die.”

Later he said “they just hit me,” and when asked who had hit him, replied, “the police,” the station said.

The preliminary autopsy findings show blunt-force trauma to Cole's torso, including abrasions on his back and lower chest, lacerations on his left shoulder and back, and fracture of his sternum and of multiple ribs, the Springfield News-Sun reported. He also had blunt-force trauma of his extremities, including bruises on his right arm, abrasions on his arms, left knee and legs, and a gunshot in his left arm.

The cause of death is pending, and the caliber of the weapon used to shoot Cole was unknown. No arrests have been reported. Springfield police and the Ohio State Highway Patrol are investigating the accident.

Last week, Cole’s family voiced concerns about his death and the police response. His mother, Regina Wilson, said she didn’t know her son had been hit by a police cruiser until a doctor at Miami Valley Hospital told her. A police officer at the scene just said he was shot in the arm, she said.

Cole’s visitation will be held at noon and service at 1 p.m. on Wednesday at Restored Life Ministries in Springfield with burial to follow at Ferncliff Cemetery, according to his obituary.