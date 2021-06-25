The Journal Gazette
 
    Friday, June 25, 2021

    Teen killed in shooting outside Columbus recreation center

     

    Associated Press

    COLUMBUS, Ohio -- A shooting outside a recreation center in Ohio's capital city has left a teenage girl dead, authorities said.

    Makenzi Ridley, 17, was shot around 8:45 p.m. Thursday at the Far East Community Center in Columbus. She was taken to a hospital but was pronounced dead there a short time later.

    A “large group of young people” were gathered near the center when the shots were fired, but most of the crowd soon fled the scene, city police said. No other injuries were reported.

    A motive for the shooting has not been determined. Authorities have not said what type of weapon was used or how many shots were fired overall.

