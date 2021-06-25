Teen killed in shooting outside Columbus recreation center

Associated Press

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- A shooting outside a recreation center in Ohio's capital city has left a teenage girl dead, authorities said.

Makenzi Ridley, 17, was shot around 8:45 p.m. Thursday at the Far East Community Center in Columbus. She was taken to a hospital but was pronounced dead there a short time later.

A “large group of young people” were gathered near the center when the shots were fired, but most of the crowd soon fled the scene, city police said. No other injuries were reported.

A motive for the shooting has not been determined. Authorities have not said what type of weapon was used or how many shots were fired overall.