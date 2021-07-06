Tuesday, July 06, 2021 12:00 pm
Authorities: Armed man fatally shot by Ohio sheriff's deputies
Associated Press
RAVENNA, Ohio – A man brandishing a handgun was shot and killed by police who responded to a domestic disturbance call at a mobile home community in northeastern Ohio.
The shooting in Ravenna Township occurred around 10:40 p.m. Sunday, when a woman called 911 and said she was being harmed by Matthew Morse, 36. The woman said she and the couple's two young children were going to a neighbor's home to get away from Morse.
Portage County sheriff’s deputies soon arrived on scene, and authorities say Morse came out of the couple's home with a handgun.
Morse refused to comply with the deputies' orders to drop the weapon, and he eventually was shot by at least one deputy. He was then taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead about two hours later.
No other injuries were reported in the shooting, which is under investigation by the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation.
