Firefighters rescue missing dog trapped behind concrete wall

CINCINNATI, Ohio – A dog in Ohio who had been missing for five days is back home after it was found trapped between two concrete walls in a nearby home's garage.

The homeowner called the Cincinnati Fire Department on Sunday after hearing the dog's cries.

Firefighters discovered Gertie had fallen down a crevice and was trapped between the concrete walls. The dog had escaped from its home on Tuesday and its owners had put up missing posters around the neighborhood.

A video posted on Facebook showed firefighters using a saw and a sledgehammer to create an opening in the concrete to pull Gertie to safety after about 10 minutes.

The dog wagged its tail.

"It was just so sweet, just wagging that little nub tail, and she was just so, she was so excited,” Gertie's owner, Connie Frick, told WXIX-TV.