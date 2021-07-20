Anti-abortion group protests Catholic school hosting Biden

CINCINNATI – An Ohio anti-abortion group is protesting a local Catholic university's involvement in an upcoming visit by Democratic President Joe Biden.

The Cincinnati Enquirer reported that Right to Life of Greater Cincinnati urged members of the public Tuesday to call Mount St. Joseph University and Cincinnati Archbishop Dennis Schnurr to object to the school's hosting of the president at a CNN town hall Wednesday.

The group, which opposes abortion, said the suburban Cincinnati university is hosting the “most pro-abortion president in U.S. history.”

Biden, the nation’s second Catholic president, has said he supports abortion rights for others while personally opposing the procedure. He and other Catholic politicians who take Communion while supporting abortion rights were the subject of a rebuke by U.S. bishops last month.

The university defended its involvement in the event, saying in a statement that Mount St. Joseph "has always been and will continue to be a diverse and inclusive place where people from different races, ethnicities, social backgrounds, beliefs, and religions can come together to discuss and share their unique perspectives.”