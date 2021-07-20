Authorities: Man shoots at officers during police chase

Associated Press

PARMA, Ohio -- A man who led police on a high-speed chase in northeast Ohio and twice fired at officers during the pursuit has been charged with felonious assault, authorities said, and more charges are expected.

Bail was set at $1 million for Dennis Dranse, 42, of Parma. It wasn't known Tuesday whether he's retained an attorney.

The pursuit began around 11:40 p.m. Friday in Parma, when police tried to stop an SUV that had no license plates, authorities said. Dranse sped away and the chase went into Cleveland, where Dranse fired four shots at police, authorities said.

The chase continued and Dranse again shot at pursuing officers, authorities said. None of the shots he fired hit anyone and officers did not return fire.

A police officer in Madison Township was soon able to put a spike strip on the highway, but was injured when the SUV hit the spikes. The SUV eventually stopped in Madison, and Dranse and a woman in the vehicle both ran into a wooded area, where they eventually were captured with the help of a police dog.

The woman, a 32-year-old Parma resident, and the injured officer were both treated at a hospital, but further details on their conditions were not disclosed. The woman was arrested on warrants not related to the chase.