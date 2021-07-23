Mayor indicted in public corruption case denies charges

Associated Press

WAPAKONETA, Ohio -- A mayor in western Ohio has been indicted on public corruption charges involving business deals with his family and his own company.

A county grand jury on Thursday indicted Wapakoneta Mayor Thomas Stinebaugh on charges of theft in office, conflict of interest and unlawful interest in a public contract.

Stinebaugh is accused of entering into contracts with family members and a business partner while serving as mayor, said Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost. He also is accused of having the city pay for a sewer line on a property being developed by his own company, Yost said.

Stinebaugh told The Lima News on Friday that he never directed anything to be done on his behalf and looks forward to clearing his name.

The attorney general’s office said it will begin taking steps to have Stinebaugh suspended as mayor.

Stinebaugh was elected mayor of Wapakoneta in 2015 and won a second term in 2019.