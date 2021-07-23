Officer shoots driver who allegedly tried to run over woman

Associated Press

DAYTON, Ohio -- A Dayton police officer shot and wounded a woman who tried to run over another woman who was speaking with police about an alleged domestic violence incident, authorities said.

A woman reported the domestic issue around 10:30 p.m. Thursday, and police and emergency responders soon located her on a city street. A short time later, the driver arrived on scene.

When the driver tried to run over the other woman, authorities say one officer fired his weapon and struck the driver while she was in the car. The driver was then taken to a hospital, where she was treated for undisclosed injuries that are not considered life-threatening.

The officers and the woman who had been speaking with them were not injured.