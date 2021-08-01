Police: Girl, 5, dies after accidental shooting in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Authorities say a 5-year-old girl died in an accidental shooting in Ohio over the weekend.

Columbus police said the child was shot in the head after apparently getting hold of the weapon in an apartment on the city's north side.

Commander Robert Strausbaugh of the police major crimes bureau said officers called to the complex just before 10 a.m. Saturday found the child's father trying to revive her.

Emergency dispatchers said she was taken to Nationwide Children’s Hospital, where she was pronounced dead shortly after 10:30 a.m. Saturday.

Police haven't said how the child obtained the weapon. Strausbaugh said it was the second such case in about a month and urged firearms owners to take advantage of the city’s free gun locks program.