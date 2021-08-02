Police officer shoots, wounds armed man in Cleveland suburb

Associated Press

ELYRIA, Ohio -- A man armed with a gun was shot and wounded early Monday by a police officer in a Cleveland suburb, authorities said.

The shooting in Elyria occurred around 3 a.m., shortly after a 911 caller reported that Darnell Delaney, 37, was causing a disturbance and threatening people on a city street.

Authorities said one officer fired his weapon, and Delaney was struck at least once. It wasn't clear whether Delaney fired a weapon during the incident.

Delaney, who lives in Elyria, was flown by helicopter to a hospital in Cleveland, and further details about his injuries were not disclosed. No other injuries were reported in the shooting.

The name of the officer who shot Delaney has not been released

Delaney is facing weapons charges stemming from the incident, which remains under investigation.

Elyria is about 23 miles southwest of Cleveland.