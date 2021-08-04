Officer responding to shots-fired call killed in crash

Associated Press

NELSONVILLE, Ohio -- A police officer responding to reports of shots fired in a southeast Ohio town was killed when the SUV he was driving and two other vehicles collided, authorities said.

The crash in Nelsonville occurred around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Scott Dawley, 43, a seven-year veteran of the Nelsonville force, was taken to a hospital but was pronounced dead there a short time later. Another driver involved in the crash suffered serious injuries and was flown to a hospital, while the third was being treated for injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation, which is being led by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has ordered that flags be lowered to half-staff on Wednesday to honor Dawley.