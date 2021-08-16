Ohio court to weigh deadline for guilty plea withdrawal

COLUMBUS, Ohio – A man who tried unsuccessfully to withdraw his guilty plea in a fatal shooting at the last minute after he said new evidence could exonerate him will have his case heard by the Ohio Supreme Court.

At issue is the 2017 killing of a woman during an argument at a Cleveland gas station. Three people fired shots that day, including defendant Terry Barnes, who argued he shot in self-defense, according to court records.

Police never determined who fired the fatal shot and Barnes pleaded to involuntary manslaughter because he didn't believe there was enough evidence to back up his argument. He moved to withdraw his guilty plea a day before sentencing after obtaining security footage audio that he said proved he didn't fire first.

Both a Cuyahoga County court judge and an appeals court panel ruled against Barnes. The state Supreme Court voted 4-3 last week to hear the case.

Barnes' attorneys say he has a “reasonable and legitimate basis” for withdrawing his plea. Cuyahoga County prosecutors have urged the court to reject Barnes' argument, saying the alternative is allowing defendants with a “change of heart” to try to withdraw a plea at the last minute.

Any decision is months away.