Hundreds rally in Ohio to ban vaccine mandate

COLUMBUS, Ohio  Hundreds of supporters of a Republican-backed bill that would prohibit employers from requiring workers to receive vaccinations descended on the Ohio Statehouse on Tuesday as lawmakers heard a single additional day of testimony on the closely watched proposal.

While speakers before the GOP-controlled House Health Committee were evenly divided between those for and against the measure, supporters far outnumbered them on the Statehouse grounds.

Hundreds rallied outside ahead of time carrying signs with slogans such as Enact Vaccine Choice and No to Forced Vaccines!, then crowded into the Statehouse atrium to watch the hearing live on large-screen TVs, applauding speakers who favored the legislation and laughing at those who didnt.

Supporters told the Health Committee they questioned the vaccines effectiveness and emphasized that individual choice should outweigh a government or private employers ability to require the vaccine.

We believe that if somebody wants to take the vaccine, thats great. Let them take the vaccine, nurse Paige Stemen said. But nobody should be forced to take the vaccine. I think everybody should have that choice.

Bill supporter Angie King said that without long-term studies of the vaccines, I will not be an American lab rat for the CDC or Big Pharma.

The legislation has attracted opponents of COVID-19 vaccines but does not mention the coronavirus. Instead, it addresses mandatory requirements for all vaccines, such as for the flu. The bill would also prevent employees from being fired as a result of refusing to get vaccinated and would allow them to sue their employers if they felt they had been wrongly dismissed.

Opponents included Dr. Emily Miller, a pediatrician and mother of four, who said the legislation if passed would exacerbate the current health crisis and add to the strain that childrens hospitals are currently under because of an uptick of non-coronavirus respiratory illnesses this summer.

The bill will make our current situation even worse and Im asking you please do not pass it, Miller said.

Another opponent, employment lawyer Sara Jodka, warned of unintended consequences, saying the bill will make government a super HR department over our employers, telling them what they can and cannot do to protect their own workforces, she warned.

Opponents of the bill include hospitals, state associations of doctors and nurses, and other health care groups that say the measure could reverse decades of protection against preventable diseases such as measles, mumps, hepatitis, meningitis and tuberculosis. Both the Ohio Manufacturers Association and the Ohio Chamber of Commerce are also opposed.

GOP Gov. Mike DeWine also opposes the legislation, calling it a very, very serious mistake, that, in the case of hospitals, would strip their authority to decide how to keep patients safe.

The anti-vaccination mandate bill also strengthens notices that schools must provide parents about exemptions they can seek against having their children vaccinated.