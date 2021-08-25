Suspect in multiple slayings not competent to stand trial

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio – A former truck driver who authorities say is linked by DNA to the slayings of four women at truck stops in Ohio and Illinois is not competent to stand trial in a 1996 killing, a judge has ruled.

Wood County Common Pleas Judge Matthew Reger ruled Monday that Samuel Legg III is incapable of assisting in his own defense and will continue to be held in a psychiatric facility. Authorities have said that Legg has a history of mental illness.

A county grand jury had indicted Legg in August 2020 on charges of aggravated murder, murder, rape, and kidnapping. The counts stem from the death of 27-year-old Victoria Jane Collins, a Cleveland woman whose body was found in December 1996 behind a truck stop near Toledo.

Legg, a former long-haul truck driver, had been extradited from Arizona in 2019 to face charges in the sexual assault of a 17-year-old Ohio girl, but was later ruled incompetent to stand trial in that case. He's also charged with aggravated murder in the 1992 slaying of a woman at a truck stop near Youngstown.