Shooting outside Ohio bar leaves 2 men hospitalized

Two men were hospitalized early Monday after a fight and shooting outside a bar in Oakwood, Ohio, the Paulding County Sheriff's Department said.

Deputies were called to The Landing Strip Bar, 204 N. First St., on a report of a fight outside that resulted in a man being shot, police said.

A 37-year-old Defiance man was fighting with a 32-year-old Oakwood man when a second 32-year-old Oakwood man exited a vehicle with a gun and shot the Defiance man multiple times, police said.

The fight continued as people then assaulted the shooter, police said.

The semi-automatic pistol believed to have been used was recovered from the scene. The report said the shooter and the man who was shot were conscious when they were taken to Paulding County Hospital and later transferred to other hospitals, police said.

Investigators are working with county prosecutors to determine what charges will be filed, police said.

“Deputies were getting conflicting statements from participants and witnesses,” Paulding County Sheriff Jason K. Landers said in a statement. “There are a lot of facts yet to gather to determine what truly happened this morning. My deputies believe alcohol played a major role in this violence.

“Anytime you mix alcohol and guns, nothing good is going to happen.”